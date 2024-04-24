The week’s bestselling books, April 28

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” 5

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided. 11

3. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.” 3

4. The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) A magic-infused novel set in the Spanish Golden Age. 2

5. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside. 7

6. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Knopf: $28) An orphaned son of Iranian immigrants embarks on a search for a family secret. 12

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community. 37

8. Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (Transl.) (Knopf: $22) The Nobel Prize winner’s rediscovered novel. 6

9. A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $30) A courtroom drama set in 1968 southern Virginia from the bestselling author. 1

10. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods. 24

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author. 2

2. Knife by Salman Rushdie (Random House: $28) The renowned writer’s searing account of the 2022 attempt on his life. 1

3. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the journey she and her husband embarked upon in the last years of his life. 1

4. The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $29) A look at our cognitive biases and the power, disadvantages and highlights of magical thinking. 2

5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person. 66

6. The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides (Doubleday: $35) An epic account of Capt. James Cook’s final voyage. 2

7. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors. 50

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood. 4

9. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss. 6

10. Age of Revolutions by Fareed Zakaria (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) Inside the eras and movements that have shaken norms while shaping the modern world. 3

Paperback fiction

1. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

2. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

5. How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang (Avon: $19)

6. Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry (Penguin: $18)

7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)

8. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)

9. Weyward by Emilia Hart (St. Martin’s Griffin: $19)

10. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

2. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles (Abrams Image: $20)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

4. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

6. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

7. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

8. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

9. Truth Is the Arrow, Mercy Is the Bow by Steve Almond (Zando: $18)

10. Once Upon a Tome by Oliver Darkshire (W.W. Norton & Co.: $18)