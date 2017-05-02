Tucker Carlson lands an eight-figure, two-book deal with Threshold Editions

Tucker Carlson's star isn't only rising on television.

The Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator has a two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the publisher told the Associated Press on Tuesday. No details were immediately available about the books by Carlson, who has become one of Fox's biggest names with the departures of Megyn Kelly and Bill O'Reilly. Numerous publishers had expressed interest in him and his literary agency, Javelin, says the deal is worth eight figures.

Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, has also released books by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Dick Cheney, among others. “I have long admired the Threshold list and am proud to be published alongside so many of my favorite authors,” Carlson said in a statement.

Carlson, who turns 48 later this month, is host of Fox's “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” founder of the conservative online publication the Daily Caller and author of “Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News,” which came out in 2003. Earlier Tuesday, Nielsen reported that in Fox's first full week with a new prime-time lineup that features Carlson in the hour formerly held by the fired O'Reilly, ratings increased slightly over the previous week.