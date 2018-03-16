Barry Gifford's lifetime of outsiders

Like its author, "Wild at Heart" has an improbable origin story. Gifford checked into a hotel in Southport, N.C., at the mouth of the Cape Fear River to work on a book about sport fishing he'd been contracted to write. But when he woke in the morning his imagination was roiled by the voices of a young couple. He started writing and knew he was on to something special. He called his agent to see if he could get out of the fishing book. When the publisher balked, Gifford decided to send back the advance and keep working on the novel.