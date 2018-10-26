Women reckon with choices and missteps in Chaya Bhuvaneswar's 'White Dancing Elephants'

In this way, Bhuvaneswar picks up a time-honored Indian American literary conversation about choice. Prose fiction is the literary form of free will, emerging in 18th-century Europe on the waves of individualism and humanism — doctrines that positioned everyday humans and their will at the center of life on Earth. It would take more than 100 years for the form to arrive on the Indian subcontinent, in the 1850s and 1860s. Since then, generations of authors from India and the Indian diaspora have played with the tension between the “Western myth” of free will, written as it is into the DNA of prose fiction, and the traditional Indian outlook — an outlook that, as Nisha suggests, prioritizes tradition and family above individual choice. This tension runs through work by major writers including Tagore, Rohinton Mistry and Salman Rushdie. “The reader should realize himself that it could not have happened otherwise,” begins the Gogol quote that opens Jhumpa Lahiri’s “The Namesake.”