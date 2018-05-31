Elusive leaps of grace and daring: Rachel Cusk's 'Kudos'

Fellow writers are the unwitting victims of that finely honed awareness in “Kudos.” The book opens, like 2014’s “Outline,” on a plane. Faye is travelling to an unnamed Southern European capital, recognizable as Lisbon, to partake in a literary conference. As in the previous novels, setting is a mere staging ground for the densely unfurling stories she elicits from others. The world of “Kudos” is one marred by fissure and the existential negotiations it compels. Many of the people she encounters at the conference trail lives that have been upended, often by divorce. They live somewhere between the fiction of the life they wanted to believe in and the reduced reality of their present circumstances. “A degree of self-deception,” a publisher tells Faye, “was an essential part of the talent for living.” How those deceptions manifest in human life — most often as vertiginous, even unwanted freedoms — animates the novel.