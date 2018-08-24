The complex poetry of Diane Seuss refracts the speaker's life through what she observes

Seuss, a professor at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, divides “Still Life” into 13 sections, all brief. Each section begins with an image related to Rembrandt’s painting — the folded hands of the girl in the painting, a feather, a bowl of fruit, a dead peacock’s face with its open eyes. Some poems within each section riff off of these visual fragments. Only until the final section do we see Rembrandt’s full painting: The girl gazes longingly at two dead and contorted peacocks, one hanging upside down from a wall and another on its side, nearly upside down with blood pooling from its body. The book is a depiction of process versus product, an “improvisation,” as Seuss calls it, as readers are brought along with her process of deconstruction and reconstruction. By the end of the book, we see how a painting (and the speaker’s life) have become so much more because we have taken the painting (and life) apart and expanded each fragment.