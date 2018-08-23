J.C. Gabel's indie press gamble, Hat & Beard

Gabel developed his rebel spirit and literary intensity while growing up in and around Chicago at a time when the city was becoming a major hub for independent music and the infrastructure that supported it. Gabel often searches for metaphors to describe his company; he likens it to “a print collective,” a farm-to-table restaurant and to “a production company that has its own imprint.” But the closest parallel may be to the artist-friendly, punk-inspired indie-rock labels — Touch and Go, Drag City, Merge — he once worked for. He likens his books, which are handsomely produced and sometime include soundtracks or small-run posters, to music box sets, which consumers buy in part for the packaging and their status, even in these de-materialized times, as objects.