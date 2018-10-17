'Heavy' by Kiese Laymon may be the most important memoir you read this year

His mother beats him. His father doesn’t pay child support. There is always the specter of state violence, casual racism and the brutal difficulty of having a body that lets you down. “Our heart meat was so thick,” Laymon writes about himself and his mother. “We stewed. We remembered. We heaved like two hulks. We resented everyone who watched us suffer.” In another tense and terrifying moment, he and his mom are pulled over by the police. “The officer knelt down and looked in your window,” he writes, addressing his mom as “you” as he does throughout the book. “When I saw your face so close to his gun, I wanted to snatch it and watch it melt into black grits.”