Luis Alberto Urrea and the birth of his big new book, 'The House of Broken Angels'

He's done that his entire career, in various ways. Urrea, 62, was born in Tijuana, the son of an American mother and Mexican father. And since the early '90s, the U.S.-Mexico border has been at the heart of his writing: "The Devil's Highway," his 2004 book about the fate of a group of Mexican men who crossed into Arizona, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in nonfiction, and his novels stick close to the borderlands of Mexico, California and Arizona. It's an unshakable part of his identity, a point echoed in "Broken Angels": When Big Angel's half-brother Gabriel (a.k.a. Little Angel) says, "We're pretty much Americans now, right?" Big Angel snaps back, "Must be nice, Carnal, to choose who you are."