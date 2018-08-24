Paul Tremblay, one of the new faces of horror

“‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ came from a fun moment of inspiration,” says Tremblay. “I’d been invited to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books when I received the news that the [previous] book I had pitched wasn’t going to happen. I had to come up with a different novel.” Tremblay got home and dug into the notebooks he uses to generate ideas. Soon, the thought of writing a home invasion narrative came to him. “The thing is, I really don’t like home invasion stories,” he says. “I think everyone’s had that fear at some point, so there’s a connection, but I read them for the violence and not much more. So I told myself, ‘OK, Mr. Bigmouth, how would you write a home invasion novel?’ Then I sat down and watched a lot of home invasion movies.”