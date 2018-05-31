Revenge is a dish best served with AI and unicorns: 3 sci-fi reads

On the generational ship Olympia, worms like Oichi are supposed to know their place. They’re the servant class, subject to the whims of the Executives. But after Oichi’s parents are killed aboard the explosion of a sister ship, she begins plotting her revenge. Those around her don’t take kindly to that, and Oichi is sentenced to death in the vacuum of space for her trouble. But before she takes her last breath, a sentient AI called Medusa rescues her and Oichi begins to realize just how much she has been lied to over the years. It’s a strange world that Devenport creates, and it takes time to adjust to its intricacies and terms. (“Worms,” for example, is a slur against the lower class, and no reflection on their form). The narrative is dense, but the author did an excellent job guiding me through it. I was specifically fascinated by the otherworldly nature of the Medusa units — this book promises to be the first in a series about them — and what that meant for the people on board the Olympia. There are mysteries around every corner here, layered on top of one another, and the end product is just as fantastic as one would hope.