Books: A teen reviews '#Neveragain,' a World War II tragedy comes to life and more book news

When I saw that Parkland, Fla., shooting survivors David Hogg and his sister Lauren Hogg had written a book together about their experiences and activism, I wasn’t interested in hearing what an adult thought about it. So I asked a teenager. Emily Weinberg, a high school junior, has our review of “#Neveragain.” She writes, “what makes this part of the fight against gun violence different? I think it’s because the surviving students have spoken from their hearts, describing the pain and fear they endured and demanding that their friends don’t become yet another statistic.”