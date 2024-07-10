The week’s bestselling books, July 14

Hardcover fiction

1. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

2. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $30) Two worlds collide when a teenager vanishes from her Adirondack summer camp.

3. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $29) A woman upends her domestic life in this irreverent and tender novel.

4. Funny Story by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two opposites with the wrong thing in common connect.

5. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley (William Morrow: $30) Twists abound in this locked-room murder mystery.

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

7. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

8. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Knopf: $28) A story of heartbreak and friendship and how to survive both.

9. Same as It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo (Doubleday: $30) A long marriage faces imminent derailment from events both past and present.

10. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House: $29) An adventure through the food, art and fashion scenes of 1980s Paris.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press: $30) The actor-director’s memoir of growing up in Hollywood and Manhattan.

2. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health.

3. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

4. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $35) An exploration of the pivotal five months between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the start of the Civil War.

5. On Call by Dr. Anthony Fauci (Viking: $36) A memoir by the doctor whose six-decade career in public service has spanned seven presidents.

6. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster: $35) The historian weaves together memoir and history in recounting the emotional journey she and her husband embarked on in the last years of his life.

7. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

8. The Singularity Is Nearer by Ray Kurzweil (Viking: $35) The inventor and futurist explores how technology will transform the human race.

9. Rebel Girl by Kathleen Hanna (Ecco: $30) A memoir by the original riot grrrl and frontwoman of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre.

10. Somehow by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books: $22) A joyful celebration of love from the bestselling author.

Paperback fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

4. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

6. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $19)

7. Wellness by Nathan Hill (Vintage: $19)

8. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)

9. Play It as It Lays by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books: $20)

4. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $19)

5. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $18)

6. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $22)

7. How to Sit by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press: $10)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. How to Relax by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press: $10)

10. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles by Eater (Abrams Image: $20)