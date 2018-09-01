Books: The lost art of reading, big changes at ALOUD, a professor resigns and more in books

Writer Patrick deWitt is a quiet guy, the kind who just might try to slip out of a party unnoticed. That happened once with Mark Haskell Smith, who talks to deWitt about his new novel, “French Exit,” and his big bestseller, “The Sisters Brothers,” which has been adapted into a film coming this fall. One interesting thing about deWitt’s writing is how he dips into a genre, then moves onto a completely different one — from a dark satire that’s part Cormac McCarthy to a riff on an Evelyn Waugh comedy of manners. But darkness is a thread. “I like to share bad news,” deWitt tells Smith in our interview. “It’s part of my personality.”