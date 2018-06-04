James Patterson and Bill Clinton's authorial debut is... awkward

But for much of "The President Is Missing," Patterson seems to have deferred to the First Writer. That's a problem. When we pick up a thriller this silly, we want underwear models shooting Hellfire missiles from hang gliders; Clinton gives us Cabinet members questioning each other over Skype. President Duncan spends an awful lot of time consulting with world leaders, reminding us that "a safe and stable United States means a safe and stable Israel." He lectures at us about the proper function of government and the responsibilities of NATO. Several segments read like little admonitions for Trump: "Surrounding yourself with sycophants and bootlickers is the shortest route to failure," Duncan says. But unless someone reads those passages on Fox News, the current president is unlikely to encounter that wise advice, and the rest of us already know it.