Stay, illusion: a tribute to Lucie Brock-Broido by Carol Muske-Dukes

Lucie was my friend from the time I taught in Columbia's master of fine arts program in 1980, where I was colossally intimidated as a youthful poet-teacher by legendary colleagues Derek Walcott and Joseph Brodsky (now peering, fallen but restored, from their starry Nobel heights). I was an uncertain teacher back then, but I was deeply impressed by Lucie, who, from her time as a student onward, possessed a self-confidence that defied uncertainty (though she once claimed to have "stage fright"). She also possessed, from the start, an obsessively polished poetic style that in youth might have been dismissed as all glittering surface, pure precocity. But Lucie knew from the beginning what she was about as a poet. "I came to poetry because I felt I couldn't live properly in the real world. I was thirteen in Algebra class. That was the day I decided I would be a poet for all time. I walked out of class and dropped out of school." What also drove her poetic vocation was a sense of eerie prescience about life's timing — even unto death: "Our brief generation/hasn't even yet begun descent."