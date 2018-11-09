In revealing new memoir, Michelle Obama candidly shares her story

The White House years are the period on which Obama has had the least time to reflect. There are moments she speeds through and others where she recites her methodical approach to planning her first-lady programs, intentionally focusing her "Let's Move" initiative on children so as to avoid being accused of overreach. She contends that the firewall between the Office of the First Lady and the West Wing was solid — mentioning that her husband called her to the Oval Office only once. That was after the tragic Newtown shootings. They both mourned, and she links the gun violence there to the urban shootings in her hometown and expresses dismay that Congress has failed to pass gun-control legislation.