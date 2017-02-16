Celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Betty White and the Obamas

It’s one thing to read “Where the Wild Things Are.” It’s another to have it read to you by Barack and Michelle Obama.

To celebrate World Read Aloud Day, which inspires “children, teens, and adults worldwide to celebrate the power of words and [create] a community of readers taking action to show the world that the right to literacy belongs to all people,” we’ve picked a handful of videos of family-friendly books read aloud.

A reading from your honorary grandmother, Betty White.

SNAP Video Betty White reads "Harry the Dirty Dog." Betty White reads "Harry the Dirty Dog." See more videos

This bilingual children’s book, a reimagining of “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” received a 2016 Pura Belpre honor for illustration.

SNAP Video Angela Dominguez reads her bilingual picture book, "Maria Had a Little Llama/Maria Tenia Una Llamita". Angela Dominguez reads her bilingual picture book, "Maria Had a Little Llama/Maria Tenia Una Llamita". See more videos

A somewhat morose sounding Shel Silverstein reads his classic “The Giving Tree.”

SNAP Video She Silverstein reads "The Giving Tree." She Silverstein reads "The Giving Tree." See more videos

Yes, this is technically a book trailer, but B.J. Novak does read from “The Book With No Pictures” and the delighted applause of the kid at 2:06 is priceless.

SNAP Video B.J. Novak reads from "The Book With No Pictures." B.J. Novak reads from "The Book With No Pictures." See more videos

“Get your claws out” and “Let’s hear a roar!”

SNAP Video The Obamas read "Where the Wild Things Are" and "The Rainbow Fish." The Obamas read "Where the Wild Things Are" and "The Rainbow Fish." See more videos

