Celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Betty White and the Obamas

It’s one thing to read “Where the Wild Things Are.” It’s another to have it read to you by Barack and Michelle Obama.
To celebrate World Read Aloud Day, which inspires “children, teens, and adults worldwide to celebrate the power of words and [create] a community of readers taking action to show the world that the right to literacy belongs to all people,” we’ve picked a handful of videos of family-friendly books read aloud.
A reading from your honorary grandmother, Betty White.
This bilingual children’s book, a reimagining of “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” received a 2016 Pura Belpre honor for illustration.
A somewhat morose sounding Shel Silverstein reads his classic “The Giving Tree.”
Yes, this is technically a book trailer, but B.J. Novak does read from “The Book With No Pictures” and the delighted applause of the kid at 2:06 is priceless.
“Get your claws out” and “Let’s hear a roar!”