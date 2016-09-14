New Zayn Malik autobiography to reveal what makes him beautiful

Fans looking to learn more about what lies beneath the oh-so-handsome surface of 23-year-old former One Direction member Zayn Malik will get the opportunity soon.

Malik and Penguin Random House announced Wednesday the pending release of “Zayn,” an autobiography of the pop star as told through photos.

“I’m going to show you as much as I can so that you can judge me on my own terms, not on what the press or anyone else says,” Malik says in the opening pages of the tome, which will include previously unseen personal photographs, as well as personal stories and drawings.

Though branded as an autobiography, it’s initially unclear how revealing the book will be, beyond serving as a collection of ephemera from Malik’s days in the quintet.

The press release announcing Malik’s new venture stated that the book “encapsulates his outlook on life: his inspirations, experiences and his candid thoughts on fame, success and music.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

The cover of Zayn Malik's upcoming memoir. Penguin Random House The cover of Zayn Malik's upcoming memoir. The cover of Zayn Malik's upcoming memoir. (Penguin Random House)

Even if Malik fails to make a go of it as an author, he always has his fledgling career as a television executive producer to fall back on. Or, failing that, he could always go back to that singing thing.

“Zayn” by Zayn Malik will be published by Delacorte Press in the U.S. on Nov. 1.

Caption How director Ana Lily Amirpour found out she was invited to the academy How director Ana Lily Amirpour found out she was invited to the academy. How director Ana Lily Amirpour found out she was invited to the academy. Caption This painful audition scene in 'La La Land' was based on Ryan Gosling's real-life experience Ryan Gosling channeled some of the pain from early auditions right onto the screen in "La La Land." Ryan Gosling channeled some of the pain from early auditions right onto the screen in "La La Land."

libby.hill@latimes.com

Twitter: @midwestspitfire

ALSO

Zayn Malik and TV producer Dick Wolf team up for a new NBC drama: 'Boys'

E.L. James' new book: 'Fifty Shades Darker' from Christian Grey's point of view

Astronaut Scott Kelly has a memoir — and a movie — on the way