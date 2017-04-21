- The book prizes on Friday will be hosted by Tig Notaro — tickets just $10
- Panels begin Saturday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
- The festival is at USC: Here are the details
Listen to your favorite authors even if you can't make it to the Festival of Books
|Michelle Maltais
Los Angeles' book lovers are heading to USC this weekend, as over 150,000 readers take over the campus to celebrate reading. One of the coolest parts of the Festival of Books is getting to see, hear from and connect with the people behind the books that have touched our lives.
If you can't make it to the festival, don't worry. There's still a chance to connect with and hear from some of your favorite authors. We'll be going one on one, direct from the #BookFest to your screen, with a select handful of authors via Facebook Live.
Here's the lineup:
Saturday
11:15 a.m. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
11:45 a.m. Rep. John Lewis and co-authors
12:45 p.m. Bryan Cranston
Sunday
1:45 p.m. Margaret Atwood
4:45 p.m. Cheech Marin
The chats will last about 15 minutes each, so you could even catch them on your phone between sessions while at the festival. Stay tuned: We may add a few more to the list.