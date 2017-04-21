Listen to your favorite authors even if you can't make it to the Festival of Books

Los Angeles' book lovers are heading to USC this weekend, as over 150,000 readers take over the campus to celebrate reading. One of the coolest parts of the Festival of Books is getting to see, hear from and connect with the people behind the books that have touched our lives.



If you can't make it to the festival, don't worry. There's still a chance to connect with and hear from some of your favorite authors. We'll be going one on one, direct from the #BookFest to your screen, with a select handful of authors via Facebook Live.

Here's the lineup:

Saturday

11:15 a.m. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

11:45 a.m. Rep. John Lewis and co-authors

12:45 p.m. Bryan Cranston



Sunday

1:45 p.m. Margaret Atwood

4:45 p.m. Cheech Marin

The chats will last about 15 minutes each, so you could even catch them on your phone between sessions while at the festival. Stay tuned: We may add a few more to the list.