Book lovers write headlines
|Matt Ballinger
A photo booth at the Festival of Books allowed attendees to try out headline writing. Here are a few of my favorites.
Hardly! Scroll through the blog to see scenes and stories from the weekend's events at USC. In non-festival news, there was a major election in France.
I have a hunch about where to start the search. (USC.)
Impressive. I bet that pup has a real command -- sit, stay, shake -- of the English language.
She created two front pages. The first: "I like big books."