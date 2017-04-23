Festival of Books
Everything you need to know about the Festival of Books
BOOKS
Sunday

Chris Hayes discusses his new book 'A Colony in a Nation'

Matt Ballinger

Festival-goers who attended MSNBC host Chris Hayes' discussion with Christina Bellantoni, The Times' assistant managing editor for politics, took to social media to relay some notable quotations from the author and photos.

Hayes seemed to enjoy the festival too.

