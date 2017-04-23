Coming up: Chris Hayes, Marlon James and more

Festival of Books
So many great events coming up! On the agenda:


  • 12:10 p.m. Matthew Espinosa takes the L.A. Times Main Stage
  • 12:10 p.m. Steve Lopez talks to Michael Hiltzik
  • 12:30 p.m. Roads Less Traveled panel with Shanti Sekaran, Natashia Deon and Janie Chang
  • 12:30 p.m. Chris Hayes in conversation with Christina Bellantoni at Bovard Auditorium 
  • 12:30 p.m. Marlon James, pictured above, in conversation with Davan Maharaj at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center

