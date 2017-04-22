Coming up this hour: Masha Gessen, Sherry Lansing, Tippi Hedren and more

And so it begins. The Festival of Books is back, and it's starting with a bang. After a kickoff from the Trojan marching band, here's what's on the agenda between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday.

10:30 a.m. Masha Gessen will be in conversation with Kim Murphy, discussing "Russia Past & Present" at Town & Gown.

10:30 a.m. Sherry Lansing and her biographer, Stephen Galloway, will take the stage with moderator Mary McNamara at Norris Theater.

10:30 a.m. "Fiction: Stories of Outsiders" features Idra Novey, Cara Hoffman and Book Prize finalists Sara Baume and Garth Greenwell at the Salvatori Computer Science Center 101.

11 a.m. Tippi Hedren will discuss her memoir with Mark Olsen on the L.A. Times Main Stage.

