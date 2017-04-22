Science
L.A. March for Science updates: Thousands are expected in downtown
BOOKS

The Festival of Books is here!

Bookfest ScheduleSaturday

Coming up this hour: Masha Gessen, Sherry Lansing, Tippi Hedren and more

And so it begins. The Festival of Books is back, and it's starting with a bang. After a kickoff from the Trojan marching band, here's what's on the agenda between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday.

  • 10:30 a.m. Masha Gessen will be in conversation with Kim Murphy, discussing "Russia Past & Present" at Town & Gown.
  • 10:30 a.m. Sherry Lansing and her biographer, Stephen Galloway, will take the stage with moderator Mary McNamara at Norris Theater.
  • 10:30 a.m.  "Fiction: Stories of Outsiders" features Idra Novey, Cara Hoffman and Book Prize finalists Sara Baume and Garth Greenwell at the Salvatori Computer Science Center 101. 
  • 11 a.m. Tippi Hedren will discuss her memoir with Mark Olsen on the L.A. Times Main Stage.

Latest updates

