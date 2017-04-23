Festival of Books
Crime fiction, romance and the future of the NEA coming up at #bookfest

From crime to romance to other topics:

  • 1:20 p.m. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky in conversation with Sarah Rodman on the Los Angeles Times Main Stage
  • 1:30 p.m. Ace Atkins, Gina Wohlsdorf, Mette Ivie Harrison and Melissa Scrivner Love join the ominously named crime fiction panel Trust No One
  • 1:30 p.m. Romance novels more your thing? The panel I'm Too Sexy for This Book takes over the Annenberg Auditorium
  • 1:30 p.m. The panel Is This Goodbye, NEA? Let's hope not. Anita Dashiell-Sparks, Rachel Moore and Viet Thanh Nguyen address our fears. 

