BOOKS The Festival of Books is here! April 23, 2017, 8:30 a.m. Panels begin Sunday at 10 a.m.: Here's the scheduleThe festival is at USC: Here are the detailsCan't make it to the festival? Don't miss these Facebook live interviews or photos from the event. All updates Book Prize Finalist Bookfest Schedule Saturday Sunday April 23, 2017, 7:35 a.m. Hooray for Hollywood! Will Kenneth Turan, Jon Lewis, Glenn Frankel and Karen Maness break into song during their panel "Hooray for Classic Hollywood" at 10:30 a.m.? There's one way to find out... Latest updates Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times