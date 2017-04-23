Rep. John Lewis was greeted with a standing ovation on Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.



Lewis, co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell took turns center stage sharing stories about the making of “March,” the graphic memoir trilogy based on Lewis’ life in Alabama and the civil rights movement.



Aydin is also the digital director of Lewis’ congressional district, a job he describes as “tweet[ing] for a living.” When asked how to inspire young people, his answer was to write a comic book.

“When you finally meet [a good person] and work for one, you know you have to do something special to tell their story,” said Aydin.

Lewis was inspired by “Martin Luther King and the Montgomery Story,” a comic book published in 1957. He intended to create the same inspiration for a younger generation by writing a comic book.

“We've made too much progress. We've gone too far and we are not going back,” said Lewis. “The ‘March’ series will inspire a new generation of people. They must understand that they will be the leaders of the 21st century. Maybe we can serve as a model.”

"March: Book Three" won the National Book Award in November.

In the book, Powell emphasized the role of young people in the civil rights movement when approaching how to illustrate Lewis’ story. He also did not shy away from depicting the violence.

“You have a responsibility to depict these acts of violence because there is a sense of urgency. They could have been your friends and family,” said Powell.

For Lewis and Aydin, publishing the trilogy and attending book signings have been full-circle moments.

As a child, Lewis was told by a librarian in Troy, Ala., that library cards are for whites only. He never went back to that local library until the “March” book signing.

For another book signing stop, Aydin went back to his school where he got in trouble for reading comic books in his English class. He had a conversation with an English teacher, who once said comic books aren't real books, about how “March” is being used in schools to teach students about the civil rights movement.

“If this is your first comic, welcome. Please don't let it end there,” said Powell.

