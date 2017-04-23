It's a packed house for Steve Lopez and Michael Hiltzik

And the columnists must have had the same thought about today's sunny weather.

Two of The Times' most distinctive voices -- Steve Lopez and Michael Hiltzik -- are in conversation at the L.A. Times Central Stage now.

Attendance for events at The Times' stage has been healthy, deputy politics editor Julie Westfall reports. She moderated a panel on "Storytelling in the Age of Trump" before another brimming crowd.

One attendee at that panel asked how The Times can cultivate trust with readers who are disinclined to trust mainstream media sources, Westfall said.

Len DeGroot, director of data visualization, said that the paper doesn't seek to persuade people, but seeks to inform, Westfall said. And especially with data projects, Times journalists try to be transparent about their sources. That way a skeptical reader can check the journalists' work.