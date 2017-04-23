Jason Diamond searches for John Hughes on book tour

There was one night when I was in Chicago on the book tour. It was after the book release, and I walked past this old movie theater, and they were showing "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" [which Hughes wrote and produced] and I was like, "How many times am I going to be able to say that I'm in my hometown, it's snowing out, and I just did my book release party, and I got a couple hours to kill, I'm going to see this movie." It was actually weirdly emotional to see Chevy Chase, which, you know, you should never get emotional about Chevy Chase.