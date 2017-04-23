Matthew Espinosa has some social media advice for his fans

With more than 1 billion loops on Vine and 50 million views on YouTube, Matthew Espinosa knows a thing or two about social media.

On Sunday, he stopped by the Festival of Books to talk about his new book, "More Than Me."

At the end of the panel, he talked about what social media advice he would give his fans.

His message: Social media isn't real. The photos you see from celebrities are posed and filtered, and you can't measure yourself -- a real person -- against something that's not real at all. Be yourself and cultivate your own interests based on what you actually like, not what you see on social media.