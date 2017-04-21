My picks for Saturday at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The book prizes are tonight, and, with Tig Notaro hosting, they will be our most fun yet. There’s still time to get tickets… I’m Carolyn Kellogg, book editor of the Los Angeles Times, and for me, the book festival is an amazing time of year when we get to celebrate reading and meet authors face-to-face. And as someone who’s been involved with planning it for months, I have to say I love every panel and speaker equally. That said, I want to highlight a couple of panels at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. You may still be able to get tickets to some; if they’re sold out, there’s a chance you’ll still get a seat if you wait in the standby line.

Tig Notaro (Outfest)

Saturday As I write, it’s the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death. The vastness of his brilliance is something that Ben Greenman tries to come to grips with in “Dig If You Will the Picture: Funk, Sex, God and Genius in the Music of Prince,” published last week. He’ll be on the panel And the Beat Goes On on Saturday at noon with Simon Reynolds, whose latest book is “Shock and Awe: Glam Rock and Its Legacy, from the Seventies to the Twenty-first Century,” and Tony Fletcher, author of “In the Midnight Hour: The Life and Soul of Wilson Pickett.” It will be moderated by The Times’ Jessica Gelt, a reporter with a rock-n-roll secret.

Lindy West, author of "Shrill" (Jenny Jimenez / Hachette)

Also on Saturday at noon: Nonfiction: The Future Is Female featuring feminists from three generations. Lindy West, whose book is “Shrill,” is a millennial; the latest from Rebecca Solnit, a baby boomer, is “The Mother of All Questions”; and Betty Fussell, who is in her 80s, is a James Beard award-winning food writer (her new book is “Eat Live Love Die”) who decided, as a 21-year-old bride, that “housewifery wasn’t enough.” It will be moderated by Joy Press, The Times’ former book and pop culture editor (I think she’s Gen X — which would make it four generations).

The festival is full of smart people, but if you want to spend an hour in the company of the absolute smartest of the bunch, don’t miss Nonfiction: Science and Our World on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Its panelists include Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at Caltech whose new book is “The Big Picture,” Lawrence Weschler, who will be talking about his latest book, “Waves Passing in the Night: Walter Murch in the Land of the Astrophysicists,” and Bruce Watson, an L.A. Times book prize finalist for his “biography of light,” titled “Light: A Radiant History from Creation to the Quantum Age,” all moderated by The Times’ Alan Zarembo.

Rigoberto González (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)