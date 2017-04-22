- Panels begin Saturday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
Popular booth hands out free English copies of the Koran
|Nina Agrawal
A popular booth at the festival was an educational one hosted by the Islamic Society of North America. Festival-goers could pick up free English copies of the Koran, try on a hijab or talk to practicing Muslims about their faith.
Booth coordinator Albert Tampi said the society has hosted a booth for more than 10 years, and it's always well attended. He said interest seemed particularly high this year.
"There's so many misconceptions about Islam," Tampi said. "People are curious."
Tampi said the center's mission was to inform the public, not proselytize. He expected to give out about 2,000 Korans over the weekend.