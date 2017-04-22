She lives in Coachella, but she's at the Festival of Books

Zoraida Pimentel and her two daughters, Jasmine, 12, and Jackeline, 10, left their home in Coachella at 7 a.m. to attend the festival. They came on a bus with a group from the girls' school, Coral Mountain Academy, whose librarian had organized the trip.

Pimentel was already excited about her first purchase -- for $5 -- a hard-cover coffee table look back by Life magazine at John F. Kennedy 50 years after his death.

"His life was so fascinating," she said.

Her daughters were more interested in fiction -- John Grisham for Jasmine and "Wimpy Kid" and "Dork Diaries" for Jackeline.