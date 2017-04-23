- Panels begin Sunday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
Watch: Margaret Atwood says America shouldn't get too depressed yet
|Jessica Roy
Margaret Atwood sat down to talk with our Facebook Live audience about the new Hulu adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale," the meaning of feminism, the important of science, and why America shouldn't get too depressed about Trump just yet.