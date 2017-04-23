Festival of Books
Everything you need to know about the Festival of Books
BOOKS
Sunday

Watch: Margaret Atwood says America shouldn't get too depressed yet

Jessica Roy

Margaret Atwood sat down to talk with our Facebook Live audience about the new Hulu adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale," the meaning of feminism, the important of science, and why America shouldn't get too depressed about Trump just yet.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°