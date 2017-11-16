Best Seafood Restaurant: Bluewater Grill

Come in, Get Hooked!
Bluewater Grill is known for offering the best in ultra-fresh, sustainable seafood, featuring classic and contemporary dishes.
Working closely with fishermen and suppliers, Bluewater selects fish for quality and rating for sustainability, environmental impact and ethical/best aquaculture practices (BAP) and harvest guidelines.
We are open daily for lunch and dinner. Bluewater Grill features a delicious brunch menu, happy hour, a Kids Livewell menu, a full bar, patio dining, and a pet friendly space.
Get up to $20 and special invites when you join the eCrew at bluewatergrill.com/ecrew!
Visit us soon at Bluewatergrill.com