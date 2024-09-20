Advertisement

OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Avocado And Bacon

40 minutes
Makes 2 sandwiches
Food content creator Owen Han, the "Sandwich King," holds his OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich, sliced in half and stacked
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Owen Han

This is a sandwich that made me fall in love with the “stacked” genre at an early age. It is actually the first chicken sandwich I ever posted on social media, when, by chance, I decided to film one of my go-to lunches. It is inspired by a sandwich I used to order at a sandwich chain, but I now make my own version at home.

Read More Read Less
Chili Chicken
For the sandwich
1

Make the chili chicken: Pound the chicken breast between plastic wrap with a flat meat pounder or rolling pin until about ½ inch/1.25 cm thick. Cut in half to make two portions. Brush the oil on both sides. Mix the chili powder, cumin, paprika and salt and use it to season the chicken all over.

2

Place the bacon in a cold empty skillet and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until crisp and browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain and cool. Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the fat in the skillet and return to medium-high heat.

3

Add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until the meat shows no sign of pink when pierced in the center with the tip of a sharp knife, 8 to 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to very low. Top each chicken portion with 3 slices of cheese. Cover tightly and cook until the cheese melts, about 1 minute.

4

For each sandwich, spread 2 bread slices with about half of the mayonnaise. Add half of the avocado on the bottom slice. Top with a chicken portion and its cheese. Add 3 bacon strips, then a sprinkle of cilantro, a few onion rings and a sprinkle of hot red pepper. Cap with the other bread slice, cut in half and serve immediately.

For the chipotle mayo, mix ½ cup mayonnaise; 1 chipotle chile in adobo with its clinging sauce, minced; 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice; and a pinch of smoked paprika.
Adapted from Owen Han’s “Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich” (Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins, 2024).
