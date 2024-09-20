OG Spicy Chicken Sandwich With Avocado And Bacon
This is a sandwich that made me fall in love with the “stacked” genre at an early age. It is actually the first chicken sandwich I ever posted on social media, when, by chance, I decided to film one of my go-to lunches. It is inspired by a sandwich I used to order at a sandwich chain, but I now make my own version at home.
Make the chili chicken: Pound the chicken breast between plastic wrap with a flat meat pounder or rolling pin until about ½ inch/1.25 cm thick. Cut in half to make two portions. Brush the oil on both sides. Mix the chili powder, cumin, paprika and salt and use it to season the chicken all over.
Place the bacon in a cold empty skillet and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until crisp and browned, about 8 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain and cool. Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the fat in the skillet and return to medium-high heat.
Add the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until the meat shows no sign of pink when pierced in the center with the tip of a sharp knife, 8 to 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to very low. Top each chicken portion with 3 slices of cheese. Cover tightly and cook until the cheese melts, about 1 minute.
For each sandwich, spread 2 bread slices with about half of the mayonnaise. Add half of the avocado on the bottom slice. Top with a chicken portion and its cheese. Add 3 bacon strips, then a sprinkle of cilantro, a few onion rings and a sprinkle of hot red pepper. Cap with the other bread slice, cut in half and serve immediately.
Adapted from Owen Han’s “Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich” (Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins, 2024).
