Harley-Davidson cruises into 2018 with new models

Harley-Davidson is betting big on cruisers.

The Milwaukee motorcycle company has turned eight of its bestselling Dyna bikes into new Softail bikes, hoping to attract new riders to the brand and keep current riders riding longer.

For 2018, the following Dyna line machines will be part of the Softail family:

Fat Boy

Heritage Classic

Low Rider

Softail Slim

Deluxe

Breakout

Fat Bob

Street Bob

The new motorcycles will arrive with a new chassis that is stronger, stiffer and lighter than on 2017 models, improved suspension that performs better and is more adjustable, and will weigh up to 35 pounds less than previous units.

They'll all get new fuel tanks, and will be powered by bigger engines. All come with either the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin or, available on the Fat Bob, Fat Boy, Breakout and Heritage Classic, the larger Milwaukee-Eight 114.

Promising “a new base of style, comfort and performance,” Harley said the bikes represent a new generation of “factory custom cruisers.”

Upgrades such as LED headlights, keyless ignition and USB ports will be standard on all models. Cruise control will be standard on Heritage Classic and optional on all other models. ABS will be standard on Fat Boy, Heritage Classic, Deluxe and Breakout, and optional on all other models.

Pricing on the 2018 models will range from a low of $14,999 for the basic Low Rider or Street Bob to $20,299 for the Heritage Classic or Fat Boy with the 114 engine.

Harley-Davidson representatives say the motorcycles are already on their way to dealerships.

