Advertisement
California

Electric and hybrid vehicles could lose carpool access. What you need to know

FasTrak express lanes on the 405 Freeway to the 605 Freeway.
FasTrak express lanes on the 405 Freeway to the 605 Freeway.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
Share

For years, many owners of electric and hybrid vehicles in California have qualified for temporary “clean air vehicle” decals that let them freely cruise the carpool lane even when driving solo.

That freedom may be coming to an end, however.

If the federal government doesn’t extend the program allowing alternative-fuel vehicles to use the carpool lane, it will expire Sept. 30, 2025.

In 2005, legislation authorized the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow solo drivers in low-emission and energy-efficient cars to use the carpool lane. The point was to promote the adoption of alternative-fuel vehicles and help meet environmental goals, said Ronald Ongtoaboc, public information officer for the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Advertisement

Those goals aligned with the objectives of carpool lanes, which are to reduce fuel consumption and pollution caused by congested freeways, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

TOPSHOT - A driver charges his electric vehicle at a charging station as the California Independent System Operator announced a statewide electricity Flex Alert urging conservation to avoid blackouts in Monterey Park, California on August 31, 2022. - Californians were told August 31, 2022 not to charge their electric vehicles during peak hours, just days after the state said it would stop selling gas-powered cars, as the aging electricity grid struggles with a fearsome heatwave. Temperatures as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) were forecast in some Los Angeles suburbs as a huge heat dome bakes a swathe of the western United States. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Climate & Environment

For Subscribers

California EV sales are falling. Is it just temporary, or a threat to state climate goals?

California electric vehicle sales dropped significantly in the last half of 2023, raising questions about the state’s ability to phase out gas-powered cars.

Feb. 15, 2024

In the years that followed, states gained the power to choose which vehicle models to give carpool access; their decisions were driven by purchasing trends and technology advancements. But the highway funding bill enacted in 2015 extended that power just through Sept. 29, 2025.

“After that date, the public authority must discontinue allowing the use of such vehicle in HOV lanes unless such vehicle has the required number of occupants or Congress extends this provision,” Ongtoaboc said.

A 2022 update to California’s Clean Air Vehicle decals granted low- and zero-emission vehicles access to HOV lanes just until Sept. 30, 2025.

At the time of the update, there were 411,133 vehicles in California with active CAV decals. Since the program started in January 2001, the DMV has issued more than 1 million decals to cars that meet the state’s criteria, Ongtoaboc said.

Only first-time owners of eligible vehicles qualify for the decals. And since 2018, newly issued decals have expired in four years or less, with no option to renew them.

Advertisement
PALM SPRINGS , CA - JANUARY 19: Ralph Megna (cq), of Landers, owner of a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup, is upset about the sad state of public charging, at a Electrify America charging station on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 in Palm Springs , CA. The State of California has spent more than a billion dollars on a public charging system that is unreliable, and so instead of encouraging EV ownership, works against it. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

For Subscribers

Broken chargers, lax oversight: How California’s troubled EV charging stations threaten emission goals

Why are so many California EV charging stations broken? Lax state oversight of state subsidies is one big reason.

Jan. 24, 2024

The decals issued since 2022 are set to expire when the state law does, on Sept. 30, 2025. If the federal government and the California Legislature extend the decal program beyond that date, the DMV will evaluate the new requirements before making a decision on whether to extend the existing decals, Ongtoaboc said.

Regardless of color, all decals issued before 2021 have now expired.

More to Read

CaliforniaFast BreakTransportation
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement