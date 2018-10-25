Republican healthcare policies are pushing America closer to Third World life-expectancy levels

More to the point, almost every country cited as falling behind the U.S. in some healthcare metric had a higher life expectancy than the U.S. in 2016. The one exception, Slovakia, which is among the European Union countries with shorter post-diagnosis cancer survival, ranked 60th in life expectancy compared to the U.S. ranking of 43rd in 2016 — but is projected to be ahead of the U.S. in 2040 — ranking 47th vs the U.S. at 64th — with average life expectancy of 80.9 vs the U.S. average then of 79.8.