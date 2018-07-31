In shocker, fed-up regulators move to kick Spectrum cable out of New York state

Charter stock has risen nearly 7% in the two trading days since the PSC bombshell. That could reflect skepticism that the regulators will follow through. There’s a strong feeling in the marketplace that the PSC is merely firing a powerful shot across Charter’s bow, and that the commission and the company will find a way to settle. But it certainly is clear that the PSC is at the end of its rope with Charter, and it’s a fair bet that whatever settlement might be reached, it will have real teeth in it.