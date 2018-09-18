HBO ties Netflix for most Emmy wins, 23, on the strength of 'Game of Thrones'

Amazon, meanwhile, swept through the comedy categories, becoming the first streaming service to win the award for comedy series. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won eight Emmys, including for actress, supporting actress, directing, writing and comedy. It was a satisfying end to a tough year, which saw a shakeup of the studio’s management last fall — several top executives were ousted amid the #MeToo movement, in part, because of a perception that they were fostering a culture that was hostile to women. “Mrs. Maisel,” in which a young married mother suddenly has to stand on her own two feet, was not just redemptive for the studio, it also provided a sweet victory for the show’s creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who generated a cult following for their WB series “Gilmore Girls,” but that never translated into much love at the Emmys.