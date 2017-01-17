Trump will do a pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly

President-elect Donald Trump will sit for an interview with Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly before the Fox network’s Feb. 5 telecast of the Super Bowl.

Trump — who will be sworn in as president Friday — will follow President Obama’s annual tradition of giving a sit-down chat with the news organization of the network that carries the Super Bowl. That football game is the most-watched TV program of the year.

O’Reilly interviewed Obama before the Fox telecasts in 2011 and 2014. In 2015, Obama talked with Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s “Today.” Last year, “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King talked with Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama before Super Bowl 50.

O’Reilly is to tape his interview with Trump at the White House. The conversation will be shown during Fox’s pre-game show at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Additional portions of their talk will air on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor” on Feb. 6.

Trump made numerous appearances on “The O’Reilly Factor” as a candidate for the White House. The pre-Super Bowl interview is to be his first with O’Reilly since being elected.

