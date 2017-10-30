Amazon Studios moving to Culver Studios in Culver City

Amazon Studios is picking up stakes from its current home in Santa Monica and moving to the Culver Studios, the historic lot in Culver City where classic films such as “Gone with the Wind” and “Citizen Kane” were filmed.

The move, which Amazon announced Monday, is scheduled to start by the end of the year and will include other entertainment-related divisions of the e-commerce giant — IMDB, Amazon Video and World Wide Advertising.

Amazon will lease more than 280,000 square feet of space, including the Culver Studios Mansion and Bungalows. Amazon said it employs more than 700 people in Santa Monica and that the new space will allow for new jobs in the creative, technical, marketing and legal fields.

“We are very excited about being a part of 100 years of movie and TV history at the Culver Studios,” said Albert Cheng, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement in Monday’s announcement.

“Most importantly, this new L.A.-based office will give us the much needed space for our team to work and grow so we can keep bringing Prime Members the very best in series and movies.”

Amazon Studios currently films some of its original series in the L.A. area, including “Transparent,” “Goliath” and “Bosch.”

The Culver Studios, which was founded in 1918 and is currently owned by an affiliate of Hackman Capital Partners, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Cheng took over Amazon Studios this month after Roy Price abruptly left the company after an executive producer on Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” accused him of sexual harassment.

Since his departure, Amazon Studios has seen two other high-profile exits: Joe Lewis, who headed Amazon Studios’ scripted series, and Conrad Riggs, who led its unscripted series.

Amazon’s move comes on the heels of competitor Netflix’s move to Hollywood.

Last year, Netflix signed a 10-year lease at Sunset Bronson Studios, one of three studio facilities owned by the L.A.-based Hudson Pacific Properties, the largest independent owner of stages in Hollywood.

The streaming giant also leases the adjacent office tower that recently opened and serves as its L.A. headquarters.

Competition for soundstages has heated up as streaming services and short-form video creators, such as Buzzfeed, have ramped up production on a year-round basis.

