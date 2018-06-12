A day of reckoning for AT&T, Time Warner Inc. — and the Justice Department

“It is seen as a test case,” said Henry C. Su, a lawyer with the Washington firm Constantine Cannon and a former federal trial attorney. “And it’s very much up in the air how Judge Leon will decide this…. AT&T and Time Warner have a lot riding on the ruling: They want to get the transaction closed and move on. And for the Department of Justice … they know people are watching it closely. There is no shortage of critics and supporters about that decision to litigate.”