Azoff buys out MSG stake in joint venture

Irving Azoff’s music management company will spend $125 million in buying out Madison Square Garden Co.’s 50% stake in a joint venture the two firms set up in 2013.
The joint venture, called Azoff MSG Entertainment, managed the careers of artists and talent. At the time the venture began, it represented singers like Christina Aguilera and invested in divisions that delved into areas like music publishing. Azoff and his team also helped with the Forum’s massive multimillion dollar renovation.
Azoff said in a press release that his company “will build on this foundation of positive disruption and artist advocacy” and “continue to challenge antiquated parts of the entertainment business.”
The joint venture will be renamed the Azoff Co. and will be based in Los Angeles. The firm will continue to consult on MSG’s Forum and new MSG Sphere venues in locations including Las Vegas and London.
“This evolution of our relationship comes at a time when we are working to align all areas of our business to support our goal — the creation of next-generation venues that will transform the live experience,” Jim Dolan, MSG’s chief executive, said in a press release. “We will continue to rely on Irving’s relationships and expertise to help bring that vision to reality.”
MSG stock declined about 2% on Monday morning, trading at $293.16 a share.