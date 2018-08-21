Ice Cube's Big3 shoots for basketball-hungry TV viewers on Fox

There have been some bumps in the road. Big3 owners are suing a Qatari investment group, alleging that it failed to pay its agreed price for a piece of the league while trying to wrest control of it. The group, called Sports Trinity, pledged to invest $11.5 million for as much as a 15% stake with $9 million more in sponsorship money over three years, according to the lawsuit filed in April. Only $7.5 million was paid by the group, which includes a former Qatari diplomat in the U.S., Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, according to court documents.