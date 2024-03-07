Advertisement
Company Town

Warner Bros. Discovery is turning truTV into a sports channel

Broadcasters Ernest Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal on a set discussing basketball.
Broadcasters Ernest Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal talking about “Inside the NBA.”
(Kathy Willens / Associated Press)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
Share

Warner Bros. Discovery is giving cable network truTV a sports makeover.

The cable channel, currently a hodgepodge of reality shows and reruns, will become an additional platform for the media giant’s sports properties, which include the NBA, the NHL and the NCAA basketball tournament.

Starting March 11 — a week before the start of March Madness — truTV will be all-sports in prime time, carrying a nightly live highlights program, “TNT Sports Update,” and a betting show, “The Line.” Both will be produced by Turner Sports.

The new programs will air weeknights ahead of simulcasts of live sports coverage airing on Warner Bros. Discovery’s TBS and TNT channels.

The company said truTV also will offer alternative versions of its TBS and TNT sports telecasts, similar to what ESPN does with Peyton and Eli Manning for the brothers’ version of “Monday Night Football.”

TruTV will carry sports films, documentaries and talk programs featuring talent from its popular “Inside the NBA” studio show with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson.

The Thursday announcement comes as Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox Corp. and the Walt Disney Co. prepare to launch a streaming platform aimed at consumers who want live sports without a pay-TV subscription.

Advertisement

The companies are targeting an August launch for the still-unnamed service, which is expected to cost around $50 a month for a bundle of channels that carry major sporting events.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hands off the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco.

Company Town

Peacock stream of NFL playoff game sets record and provides a glimpse of the future

The 26-7 win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Miami Dolphins averaged 23 million viewers in the first NFL playoff game that was available only on streaming in most of the country.

Jan. 15, 2024

Having a more robust lineup of sports programming likely is aimed at helping boost the appeal of the new service.

TruTV currently is best known as the home of “Impractical Jokers,” a popular reality prank show; its original episodes will move to TBS.

Turner Sports has aired coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games since it teamed with CBS to carry the event in 2012. That deal runs through 2032.

Once the sports block is launched, truTV will continue to feature entertainment programming during the day, drawing largely from its library.

More to Read

Company TownEntertainment & Arts
Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement