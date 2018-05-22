CBS says it will challenge Shari Redstone's bylaws change

The dispute began this year when Shari Redstone began pushing a merger between CBS and the weaker Viacom, which the family also controls. CBS, led by Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, believes that buying Viacom would leave CBS saddled with struggling cable TV channels at a time when consumers are cutting the cable cord in favor of smaller pay-TV bundles. CBS was also uncomfortable with Shari Redstone's demand that her lieutenant, Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish, have a prominent role at the combined company.