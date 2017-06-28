Outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz will join Fox News as a contributor

U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) will join Fox News as a contributor after he steps down from Congress, the cable news network announced Wednesday.

Chaffetz, who has represented Utah’s 3rd Congressional District since 2008, has said he will leave office June 30. Starting July 1, he will be paid by Fox News to provide political commentary across all Fox News programs.

During his time as congressman, Chaffetz served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and was a member of the House Judiciary Committee. He also served on the Homeland Security Committee.

Chaffetz, 50, had an integral role in many government investigations, including the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, the Benghazi terror attack, the IRS targeting of conservative nonprofit groups — all of which were high-interest stories for Fox News’ right-leaning audience.

Before he was elected to Congress, Chaffetz was campaign manager and chief of staff for former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman. He also worked as a corporate communications specialist with his own Utah-based firm.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio