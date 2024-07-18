Veteran TV news host and conservative commentator Lou Dobbs has died at 78

Lou Dobbs, the veteran TV news host and conservative commentator, has died. He was 78.

Dobbs’ death was confirmed Thursday with posts on his social media accounts.

“Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou’s legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American. We ask for your prayers for Lou’s wonderful wife Deb, children and grandchildren.”

His death was first announced on Truth Social by former President Trump.

“The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away,” Trump said Thursday. “A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

In a Thursday statement to The Times, Fox News Media said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs.”

Advertisement

“An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry,” the statement said. “We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

No details about Dobbs’ cause of death were made immediately available, and a spokesperson for Dobbs did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Dobbs became a household name when he appeared on CNN when it launched in 1980. He abruptly quit on air in 2009 and became a mainstay on the Fox Business News network.

Former Fox Chief Executive Roger Ailes signed the former host to the cable network in 2011. Dobbs was the company’s most outspoken supporter of Trump’s economic and immigration policies. In the weeks after the 2020 election, he also expressed anger on his program that the Republican Party did not do more to act on the former president’s claims that the election was rigged in favor of President Biden.

In 2021, Fox News Media canceled his long-running Fox Business news show, “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” over his allegations of voter fraud, but the commentator remained under contract at the network.

This story is developing.

Advertisement

Times staff writers Stephen Battaglio and Meg James contributed to this report.